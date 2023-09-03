2024 OTR Tire Conference Early Bird Deadline is Sept. 13

Yokohama Tire Corporation notified NHTSA it is voluntarily recalling one size of the 504C. A total of 6,992 of size 11R22.5 manufactured at Yokohama’s plant in West Point, Mississippi, between June 27, 2022 and December 4, 2022, are being recalled.

The recall, initiated in accordance with NHTSA regulations, was issued because the tires may have been manufactured with an improperly manufactured belt cushion splice. There is potential for air to migrate into the sidewall, increasing the risk of a crash, Yokohama Tire said.