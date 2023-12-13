CTDA Luncheon to Include Several Featured Guests

SEMA CEO and President Mike Spagnola, TIA CEO Dick Gust and TIA President Keith Jarman of AME International, as well as CTDA President Chris Barry of ITDG will be featured at the CTDA / 1-800EveryRim New Year Luncheon on Jan. 18, 2024 at Stevens Steak & Seafood House in Commerce, CA.

Early registration and sponsorships are now being accepted and door prize and table favor opportunities are also available to suppliers, organizers said. The event is complimentary to retail tire dealers and to California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA) annual sponsors.