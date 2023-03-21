 Nominations Open for 2023 Tire Industry Hall of Fame

The annual Tire Industry Hall of Fame ceremony recognizes folks for achievements in the industry.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Roy Littlefield TIA

The Tire Industry Association has opened nominations for the 2023 Tire Industry Hall of Fame. Nomination forms can be found here. Forms must be received by Friday, June 23.

TIA says the hall of fame recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of individuals who have contributed greatly to the growth and/or development of the tire industry or have demonstrated high standards, ideals and leadership in the management of their businesses in the tire community. The award is open to all individuals in the tire industry, including manufacturers, inventors, publishers, equipment suppliers, tire association executives, tire dealers, tire and rubber recyclers and retreaders. Hall of fame membership may be awarded posthumously.

Inductees are chosen by judges based on the following criteria:

  • Contribution of new ideas promoting the well-being of the tire industry;
  • Service that is exemplary within the tire industry; and
  • Respect of their peers.

Candidates’ civic, cultural, educational or charitable endeavors will be considered but are not a primary consideration as attributes for selection.

“The Tire Industry Hall of Fame is a celebration of amazing and influential men and women in the tire industry,” said TIA Chief Executive Officer Richard “Dick” Gust. “This prestigious award honors their achievements, whether that be through hard work, leadership, innovation, service or business acumen. I encourage anyone who knows of worthy candidates to nominate them for the 2023 Tire Industry Hall of Fame.”

The hall of fame inductions will take place on Monday, Oct. 30, during TIA’s Tire Industry Honors program prior to the opening of the 2023 Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

