Gallery: 2023 Off-the-Road Tire Conference

The 2023 Off-the-Road Tire Conference, hosted by the Tire Industry Association (TIA), celebrated its 68th year by blending educational sessions and social gatherings, offering attendees a comprehensive understanding of OTR tire market trends alongside a chance to bond with industry colleagues.
At the El Conquistador Tucson Resort in Arizona, the conference hosted speakers from various sectors of the OTR tire industry, covering topics such as sustainability, OTR service safety, U.S. and Canadian economic outlooks and technology and employee trends. The event included a vendor show featuring manufacturers and suppliers showcasing their latest products and mingling with peers. A spa day, golf tournament and disk shooting contest added to the networking opportunities.
Take a look below at some of the sights from the event:
