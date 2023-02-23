Gallery: 2023 Off-the-Road Tire Conference

The 2023 Off-the-Road Tire Conference, hosted by the Tire Industry Association (TIA), celebrated its 68th year by blending educational sessions and social gatherings, offering attendees a comprehensive understanding of OTR tire market trends alongside a chance to bond with industry colleagues.

At the El Conquistador Tucson Resort in Arizona, the conference hosted speakers from various sectors of the OTR tire industry, covering topics such as sustainability, OTR service safety, U.S. and Canadian economic outlooks and technology and employee trends. The event included a vendor show featuring manufacturers and suppliers showcasing their latest products and mingling with peers. A spa day, golf tournament and disk shooting contest added to the networking opportunities.

Take a look below at some of the sights from the event:

This year’s OTR Tire Conference was held in Tuscon, Arizona, at the El Conquistador Tucson.

Dick Gust, TIA’s CEO, kicked the conference off promising education, fun and profit opportunities for dealers and employees alike.

Jim Pangle, TIA President, says encouraged attendees to take part in TIA training programs.

Roy Littlefield IV, TIA’s vice president government affairs, touted the importance of the bipartisan effort in the 118th Congress to build America’s transportation infrastructure.

Ana M. Arce, senior manager for corporate sustainability for Bridgestone, talked about the company’s E8 sustainability commitments.

Kevin Rohlwing (left) – TIA ‘schief technical officer – hosts a live training demo with a panel featuring Jeff Faubion (middle), compliance specialist at Bridgestone, and Roy Galyer (right), training manager for Klinge Holdings.

OTR Conference guests finish day one with a mix-and-mingle reception featuring tabletop displays from vendors.

Goodyear brought its “world’s largest tire” to display.

Debra Hamlin (right), TIA secretary and director of environment, health, safety and sustainability – commercial tire division for Bridgestone Americas, kicks day two off by introducing Mason Hess (left), director of Purcell Tire’s mining division and former TIA president.

Kevin Rohlwing discussed the U.S. economic forecast for the OTR industry.

Carol Hochu, president and CEO of the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada, talks about the Canadian OTR economic outlook and how it plays a vital role in the U.S. OTR industry.