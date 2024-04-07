 GT Radial Formula Drift team welcomes 14-year-old driver

Minowa, who will be the newest and youngest driver in the Formula Drift 2024 pro season, will be debuting with Team Jerry Yang Racing.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
GT-Radial-FD-Driver-Hiroya-Minowa

Hiroya Minowa, a 14-year-old Red Bull athlete from Tokyo, Japan, has joined the GT Radial Formula Drift team as the brand prepares to defend its 2023 Tire Cup Championship. Minowa, who will be the newest and youngest driver in the Formula Drift 2024 pro season, will be debuting with Team Jerry Yang Racing, piloting their newly built Toyota GR86 engine.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hiroya Minowa to the GT Radial family,” GT Radial Motorsports Manager Mike Meeiem said. “Investing in the younger generation is pivotal for the future of motorsports, and we see tremendous potential in Hiroya as a driver. His talent and dedication align perfectly with our commitment to supporting emerging talents.”

“I am incredibly thrilled to join the GT Radial team,” Minowa said. “It’s a dream come true for me to have the opportunity to work with such a prestigious organization. I’m eager to push my limits and represent GT Radial with pride on the racetrack.”

Teams on GT Radial Champiro SX2 RS tires, which are manufactured at the Giti Tire plant in Richburg, SC, scored the most points over the eight races in the 2023 season, enabling GT Radial to best four other tire brands to claim the Tire Cup.

GT Radial renewed its partnership with Formula Drift for another three-year term to provide tires to teams in the Pro Championship. Additionally, GT Radial said it will remain the official tire of the ProSpec series for up-and-coming drivers for another two years.

Under the guidance of Jerry Yang Racing, Minowa will join Kazuya Taguchi using GT Radial Champiro SX2 drift tires. Champiro SX2 tires are also sold for street use.

